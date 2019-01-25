It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is not progressing as smoothly as one would have expected it to be. And the latest report suggests that their camaraderie has hit a roadblock.

Yes, this might break many hearts but apparently, things haven't been going down too well in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's paradise. In his previous relationships with Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone too Ranbir Kapoor was known for drifting away due to commitment issues and history seems to be repeating itself once again.

As per a Filmibeat report, Ranbir Kapoor apparently is not very comfortable with the idea of constant calls and talking to beau Alia Bhatt. The report states that Ranbir Kapoor has always wanted space in his relationships and doesn't want the same to happen this time too.

Ranbir is not inclined on being stuck to each other in person or on phone or messages throughout. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt, it seems wants more efforts from Ranbir's side into the relationship to let it grow and bloom.

We had recently told you how a statement or song rather, had left us wondering about whether there is some trouble in the duo's relationship.

At Neha Dhupia's chat show – No Filter Neha – Karan Johar spilled the beans on a lot of topics. When Neha asked him to dedicate a song for the couple – Kjo said, "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil." Now, we know what this song represents. It is a sad song that represents longing and betrayal and going with that we certainly don't feel it is the song which describes their relationship, unless, there is something else we don't know about.

Even dad Mahesh Bhatt had spoken at length about their relationship and said, "What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' - which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century - is something for them to figure out."