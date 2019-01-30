Bollywood's most loved couple - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor - was recently spotted together at Umang 2019. The duo walked in holding hands and looked every bit in love.

While the diva is busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's science fiction thriller – Brahmastra – along with beau Ranbir Kapoor, her kitty seems to be full with many lucrative projects. At present, Ms Bhatt has two mega projects lined up for shoot and grand release.

One of them is Kalank, produced by Dharma productions which has an impressive star cast comprising of Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kiara Advani. And the other one is Takht – which would mark Karan Johar's directorial comeback will have stalwarts like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Apart from these two grand projects, Alia has also been approached to play the female lead in Dostana 2. Yes, you read it right. After years and years of waiting, we might get to see Dostana 2 and what would make it all the more interesting is the fact that the sensational Alia Bhatt might be a part of the film too.

However, the most unexpected and exciting project might be Alia Bhatt's collaboration with 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Rajamouli's team has approached Alia Bhatt to be a part of their next – RRR – featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. And while Alia has indeed loved the script, her team is trying to put together dates for her to shoot the film.

Well, it would be interesting to see the two biggest names of the industry come together and entertain us.