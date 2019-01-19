Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for the movie Kalank in Gwalior, and the makers have been strictly trying not to get the stars' look in the film leaked. However, someone managed to record a dance sequence of the actress and her bridal look from the sets of the film.

One Instagram page posted a couple of videos that show Alia dancing at Gwalior Fort with several other background dances around her. The actress is seen sporting a traditional look as she is seen shaking legs wearing lehenga choli.

While the first video shows Alia just running through a deserted street, the second clip shows a glimpse of the song that she was dancing on. Although the audio is not very clear, the song appears to be an energetic track.

Apart from the dance videos, one picture from the sets of the film showing Alia in a gorgeous bridal attire also went viral on social media. Well, the makers of Kalank may be trying hard to protect the looks of the cast, Alia's fans will be delighted to see her appearance from the film.

Kalank is one of the most anticipated movies as it has a powerful star cast. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and others.

Being directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is being co-produced by Karan Johar, and is slated to be released on April 2019.

Check the leaked picture and videos from sets of Kalank: