Karan Johar's Kalank has been in news ever since Janhvi Kapoor announced that Madhuri Dixit Nene will step into the shoes of Sridevi's role in the Abhishek Varman directorial. Along with Madhuri, the movie also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The makers were taking extra measures to keep the details of the cast under wraps, but it looks like they failed to keep it a secret.

According to Catch News, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha will be playing key roles in the film. Varun will be seen playing a Muslim blacksmith whose shop will be in the famous Lahore market called Heera Mandi which was later turned into a red light area by the British.

Madhuri Dixit will be playing prostitutes' leader while Sonakshi Sinha will be playing the role of a banjaran (migrant). Aditya Roy Kapur will play the role of an artisan who teams up with Varun Dhawan to start a rebellion against the British government.

Kalank tells the story of that time when the blacksmiths and prostitutes joined hands and defeated the British after putting up a brave fight. The first 15 minutes of the film will reportedly have an intense action sequence, and Varun Dhawan has already shot the whole sequence in a single take.

However, Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's roles in the film are yet to be known.

If the reports are anything to go by, it will be interesting to see the different kind of looks the lead actors would don in the film to look authentic for their respective parts.

On a related note, a huge set worth Rs 15 crores has been erected in Film City, which is under heavy security to ensure that pictures of the interiors are not leaked.

"Karan Johar got Amrita Mahal Nakai to work on the set's design and structure. They have created an old Delhi mohalla with a mahal, where filming is currently on. Kalank is set against the backdrop of the Partition. Since it's based in the 1940s, the set has been designed keeping that particular period in mind," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

The movie is slated for release on April 19, 2019.