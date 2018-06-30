The Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is riding high on success with her film Raazi. The film was a huge hit at the box office and enjoyed rave reviews from critics and audience alike. The young actress made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, with ex-boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

The sequel of Student Of The Year is on the floors right now, and once again with promising fresh faces all set to make a debut in Bollywood. The sequel stars Tara Sultaria, Ananya Pandey, and actor Tiger Shroff. This time, the film is being directed by Punit Malhotra.

According to a report by DNA, Alia, Varun, and Sidharth will make a special appearance in the sequel in a song. Here's what a source revealed to the daily:

The film's makers want to shoot the song, which will feature the trio in the opening credits, on a large canvas. They are yet to take a call on whether they should shoot in Delhi, Pune or Mumbai. It will be shot either in a stadium or on a lavish set. This song will mark the beginning of the sequel and will see SOTY's lead actors, Varun, Alia and Sid, passing the baton to the new batch of students.

Tiger Shroff too will reportedly be featured in the song with the actors.

Alia Bhatt is now dating Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor and the couple is all over the news. Before dating Ranbir, the actress was reported with Sidharth and they haven't been seen together since their break up. So is the encounter for the shoot of this SOTY 2 song going to be awkward for the two?

The team of SOTY 2 has wrapped up two shoot schedules in Dehradun and Pune. The filmmaker is trying to figure out a suitable location for the third schedule of the shoot, which includes the climax of the sequel. The film is expected to release mid-July.