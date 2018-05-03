Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 has been in the news ever since Tiger Shroff was chosen to play the lead role in the sequel. Later, it created a lot of curiosity among the fans when the two debutantes - Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria - joined the cast. And now, the original SOTY stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen doing a cameo in the film.

A source close to the project has confirmed to Bollywood Life that Varun and Sidharth will be seen sharing space with the new students Tiger, Ananya, and Tara in the film. But the details of their role has been kept under wraps by the makers.

It is known yet whether the makers of SOTY 2 have approached Alia Bhatt to make a special appearance in the sequel. But there could be a possibility that she might join Varun and Sidharth as in her earlier interviews she had said that she would not say no if she gets the offer.

Meanwhile, Tiger, Ananya, and Tara are currently having a gala time on the film's sets while shooting for their respective parts. Director Punit Malhotra has been sharing warm pictures from the shoot locations with his fans giving them a glimpse into the making of the film and behind the scenes of what happens on the sets.

The SOTY 2 cast and crew recently wrapped up their first shoot schedule in Dehradun. Produced under Dharma Productions banner, the movie is slated to release November 23.

Check out the behind the scenes action on the SOTY 2 sets.