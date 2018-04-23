The much-awaited sequel of Karam Johar's Student Of The year 2 has completed its first schedule. The male lead of the film, Tiger Shroff announced the news on Twitter along with a picture of the Saint Teresa College Flag. He wrote: "And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun! #ClassOf2018! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Ananya #Tara @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @SOTYOfficial.



#SOTY2

Mussoorie mornings #SOTY2

"After the Dehradun schedule, the crew will return to Mumbai and then head to Pune for another month-long schedule. The crew will also be shooting a dance song, which was earlier slated to be shot in Mumbai before the Dehradun schedule. But now there is some change in the schedule and the song will be shot in June," a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

While SOTY was the debut vehicle for Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, SOTY 2 will mark the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria.

According to the latest reports, the story of the film has undergone many changes. The first film was directed by Karan Johar and the second film is being directed by Punit Malhotra.

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday and Disney star, Tara Sutaria on the big screen. The film is set to release November 23, 2018.