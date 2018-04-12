After much speculations, producer-director Karan Johar has finally unveiled the actresses who will star opposite Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2 directed by Punit Malhotra. Karan tweeted the news and welcomed the girls Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday on board, on Wednesday, April 11. He also shared the other posters from the film which also included individual posters of the stars Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The shoot is taking place at Doon International School, Dehradun the same location where not only the first part of the film was shot but also YRF's Mohabattein (2000) was shot here.

Some pictures from the shoot have surfaced online in which we can see the handsome hunk Tiger Shroff showing off his biceps in a tank top and behind him, you can see Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday looking uber cool. Check out the photos:



Earlier, a source from the production had told Mid-day, "Earlier, the story was structured in such a way that dance and romance were the two pivotal elements. But the failure of Tiger's dance film Munna Michael (2017), and the subsequent success of Baaghi 2 proved that the audience loves him in his action avatar. So Karan has asked Punit to incorporate fight sequences in the script, without changing the narrative. The film will now have four major action scenes,"

Tiger Shroff's last action outing Baaghi 2 was a super hit and fans have a lot of expectations from Student Of The Year 2. Let's hope the sequel creates the same magic as the original SOTY.

