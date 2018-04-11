The curiosity surrounding the female leads of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Student Of The Year 2 has been finally put to rest by director-producer Karan Johar. Karan revealed the name of the two heroines along with five posters from the film on his Twitter account.
The two fresh faces of the film are – Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.
.@DharmaMovies is proud to present its new student in the Batch of 2018! Here she comes... TARA! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/7Oc5bAdnJ0— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
Here's the first new admission to the #SOTY2 family! @iTIGERSHROFF leads our student brat pack!@apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/aggozv9p48— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
And finally! Presenting ANANYA - joining class of 2018 at Saint Teresa! Welcome to the movies! #SOTY2 @iTIGERSHROFF @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/GdPvv1wM3h— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
BRING IT ON! @iTIGERSHROFF #SOTY2 Tara, Ananya, @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/CDmv7vVJSs— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
Here is the CLASS OF 2018! Ready...Set....See you in the theatres on 23 November 2018! #SOTY2@iTIGERSHROFF Tara, Ananya @apoorvamehta18 @punitdmalhotra @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/4TGW4IGUvv— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 11, 2018
Born in Mumbai, Tara Sutaria has been a VJ with Disney. She has appeared in a lot of Disney shows like Best Of Luck Nikki, The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, and others. Tara is also a professional dancer and singer and has sung songs for Taare Zameen Par, Guzaarish, David. Suratia has also done many solo shows abroad.
Ananya Pandey is the daughter of Houseful 3 actor Chunky Pandey. Speculations were rife that she is a part of this film for a long time. In an interview, Chunky Pandey told Mumbai Mirror, "My daughter is a born actor. She wouldn't have been born if she wasn't an actor." He spoke about going to Ananya's sets and being introduced as her father. "I would rather see her on the screen but if she invites me on the sets I'll surely go. I wouldn't want to break her chain of thought. My father Dr. Sharad Panday was an accomplished heart surgeon. One day, at a function, someone mentioned that he was actor Chunky Panday's dad. He told me that was the proudest moment of his life. When I'm introduced as my kids' father, it will be my proudest moment too." Chunky added.
While Student Of The Year was debut vehicles for Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan, the sequel will be a turning point for Tara and Ananya.