Tiger Shroff is known to be a fabulous dancer, and the success of Baaghi 2 has proved that the hunk is currently the best when it comes to action films.

Keeping this in mind, Karan Johar, who is producing Tiger's next film, Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2), is apparently considering cashing in on this strength of the actor by tweaking the script of the film with the help of director Punit Malhotra.

The producer-director duo has reportedly included many fight sequences in the otherwise light-hearted movie that had dance and romance as its key elements.

"Earlier, the story was structured in such a way that dance and romance were the two pivotal elements. But the failure of Tiger's dance film Munna Michael (2017), and the subsequent success of Baaghi 2 proved that the audience loves him in his action avatar. So Karan has asked Punit to incorporate fight sequences in the script, without changing the narrative. The film will now have four major action scenes," a source from the production house told Mid-Day.

It should be mentioned here that Tiger recently revealed his character in SOTY 2 would be bullied and beaten up by others. "This time I am trying something else with Student of the Year 2 and it is totally opposite from Baaghi 2. First time I am getting bullied and beaten up whether Baaghi 2 is totally opposite to that," Catch News quoted him as saying.

The sequel to the blockbuster film Student Of The Year, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, is expected to go on the floors by mid-April in Dehradun, followed by schedules in Kashmir and Mumbai.

Besides Tiger, Student Of The Year 2 is rumored to star newbies Ananya Panday and Tara Sultania. The source said: "Since the female leads are newbies, it rests on Tiger's shoulders to draw the audience into theatres. So, Karan was clear that the script should play to his strengths."