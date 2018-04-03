Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is winning hearts as is evident from its box office collection. The film is also being talked about for a scene which has stirred a row on the social media.

A scene in Baaghi 2 shows Tiger, who is playing an army officer, using a stone-pelter as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob by tying him up in front of a military jeep.

The scene has an uncanny resemblance to the real-life incident in Kashmir when Major Nitin Gogoi tied up a local man in front of his military jeep against a crowd of stone-pelters.

The incident had created an uproar with many terming it a serious violation of human rights. But there were many others who had applauded Gogoi, resulting in a heated debate over the officer's action.

Social media users are divided on the 'reenactment' of the incident opinion in Baaghi 2. Many felt that Tiger's character was glorifying a human rights violation. However, there are scores of tweets praising Tiger and the Baaghi 2 team for showing the "heroic" act. Some even said that they went to watch the movie just for this particular scene.

Major Gogoi ki Jai ho

Yesterday the Bollywood movie Baaghi 2 got released and it contains this scene. Do I need to explain any further? ? ? ?@iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/JLYfW2npjk — ⚡️ $ūmít $ãñâtàñ ⚡️ (@SanatanSumit) March 31, 2018

?Liberals ? a big shout-out to Major Gogoi for giving us the “SCENE/SHOT” of the year!!

Well done team Baaghi 2 @iTIGERSHROFF https://t.co/xYgDPh8HRk — Navina John ?? (@Navijo29) April 1, 2018

Wow, Wow and Wow!!!

Watching Baaghi 2 and entry of Tiger shoroff took my heart away..

U know why?

Its because he is a soldier in the movie & act of Major Gogoi is made his 1st scene.

For all libtards, I wil send burnol, watch the movie.. ??



yeeeeyyyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/PVa6e7ppD5 — Burnol waali (@burnolwali) April 1, 2018

To be very honest I had no intentions of watching Baaghi 2 but just for the very scene that glorifies Major Gogoi ,and the indomitable Army , it's a must watch . You don't have to distort history or show some God in bad light to make a movie hit,Just glorify the army. #Baaghi2 https://t.co/TsWmrWKzuI — Arihant (@AruNavya) March 31, 2018

Guy go and watch @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani new movie baaghi 2.

Major gogoi will be proud of that.@TajinderBagga ji,have u heard that. https://t.co/i5CUfVnli6 — Shailesh Jha (@jha_sincere) March 31, 2018

Many Twitter users called it a new low in Bollywood. They slammed the actor and the director for glorifying the idea of human shields in Kashmir. Some also opined that it's an attempt to "capitalize on the wave of patriotism sweeping across the country".

NEW LOW OF BOLLYWOOD



After T-shirt company, in a bollywood film @iTIGERSHROFF glorifies human-shields in #Kashmir



In Baaghi 2, Tiger Sharoff plays a character of Indian Commando in Kashmir who ties a man to jeep front & uses him as a human shield.https://t.co/OnCaxKHaO4 — The Wildling Fire Chief (@RAbdulRaqeeb) March 30, 2018

Bollywood is not only morally corrupt and intellectually pauper, it also lacks decency and humanity! https://t.co/uexSsSWCht via @dailyo_ — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 31, 2018

Seems like another Bollywood film that capitalises on the wave of 'patriotism' sweeping across the country ;) Have heard the movie has a scene human shielf baaghi 2

justifies that human-shield incident in Kashmir. — Kshitij (@rawat_kshitij) March 31, 2018

Nonetheless, Baaghi 2 has already become a huge hit in just four days of its release. The film's box office collection crossed Rs 80 crore in four days and is expected to cross 100 crore mark in a couple of days.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 was released March 20.