Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 scene glorifying human shields creates controversy
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 scene glorifying human shields creates controversyYouTube screenshot

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 is winning hearts as is evident from its box office collection. The film is also being talked about for a scene which has stirred a row on the social media.

A scene in Baaghi 2 shows Tiger, who is playing an army officer, using a stone-pelter as a human shield against a stone-pelting mob by tying him up in front of a military jeep.

The scene has an uncanny resemblance to the real-life incident in Kashmir when Major Nitin Gogoi tied up a local man in front of his military jeep against a crowd of stone-pelters.  

The incident had created an uproar with many terming it a serious violation of human rights. But there were many others who had applauded Gogoi, resulting in a heated debate over the officer's action.

Social media users are divided on the 'reenactment' of the incident opinion in Baaghi 2. Many felt that Tiger's character was glorifying a human rights violation. However, there are scores of tweets praising Tiger and the Baaghi 2 team for showing the "heroic" act. Some even said that they went to watch the movie just for this particular scene.

Many Twitter users called it a new low in Bollywood. They slammed the actor and the director for glorifying the idea of human shields in Kashmir. Some also opined that it's an attempt to "capitalize on the wave of patriotism sweeping across the country".

Nonetheless, Baaghi 2 has already become a huge hit in just four days of its release. The film's box office collection crossed Rs 80 crore in four days and is expected to cross 100 crore mark in a couple of days.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 was released March 20.