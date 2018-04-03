Tiger Shroff Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 remains unstoppable at the box office with huge collection on Monday as well. The film has passed the Monday test with flying colors.

Baaghi 2 opened at the box office with a record-breaking collection of Rs 25.10 crore at the domestic market. The makers of the film took full advantage of the Good Friday long weekend.

The Saturday business was little less than the first-day collection, but the action flick managed to collect Rs 20.40 crore. However, collections of Baaghi 2 witnessed a huge jump on Sunday, earning Rs 27.60 crore. Thus, Baaghi 2 ended the first weekend with a superb collection of Rs 73.10 crore net at the Indian box office.

After such an excellent first weekend, Baaghi 2's winning streak continued even on Monday. The action-drama collected Rs 12.10 crore net on day 4, taking its total collection to Rs 85.20 crore.

The Monday collection of Baaghi 2 was likely to be even more, but the violent protests across several states apparently affected the business.

"Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Baaghi 2 is heading fast toward the 100 crore mark, and will easily cross the milestone before the second weekend comes. Having released in 3,500 screens across India, Tiger's latest release became the highest opening day grosser of 2018, beating Padmaavat.

While Baaghi was Tiger's highest grossing film with a lifetime collection of Rs 76 crore at Indian box office, Baaghi 2 will be the actor's first Rs 100 crore movie. Considering the current trend of Baaghi 2 at the box office, the film is likely to go a long way, breaking some more records.