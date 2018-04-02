With the extraordinary success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff is being hailed as the biggest superstar among his Bollywood contemporaries. However, it looks like an astrologer had predicted this long ago — at the time of the release of the actor's debut movie.

Tiger's latest release, Baaghi 2, has made record-breaking opening weekend box office collections at the domestic market. The film surprised all with a collection of Rs 25.10 crore at the Indian box office on its opening day. With a first-weekend collection of over Rs 73 crore, Baaghi 2 has marched close to the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days.

As a matter of fact, Tiger has dethroned all his contemporaries as far as first-day box office collections are concerned. The most popular and successful new-age male Bollywood stars are Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are way more experienced than Tiger, but they can be included in this list as they are part of the current lot of successful young B-Town actors.

Although Tiger is just five films old if one were to include Baaghi 2, he has beaten the highest opening-day box office collections of all the aforementioned actors. Ranveer's Padmaavat collected Rs 19 crore, Ranbir's Besharam Rs 21 crore, Varun's Judwaa 2 Rs 16.10 crore, Arjun's Gunday Rs 16.12 crore and Sidharth's Ek Villain Rs 16.72 crore on their respective opening days.

While the overwhelming opening-day box office figure of Baaghi 2 has made Tiger the newest superstar, an astrologer, known by the name Greenstone Lobo, had predicted it way back in 2014.

During the release of Heropanti, Lobo had made a Facebook post claiming Tiger was going to be the next superstar.

Considering Tiger's latest success at the box office, the astrologer shared the four-year-old post on Twitter, saying: "In 2014, when I predicted that @iTIGERSHROFF will go on to be a Superstar, many were surprised. But Planets help you spot a talent much before the world notices them [sic]."

In 2014, when I predicted that @iTIGERSHROFF will go on to be a Superstar, many were surprised. But Planets help you spot a talent much before the world notices them?. https://t.co/JFvmU3ARcY



@FcShroff @TigerShroff_FC @WTigerians @tigerstrending pic.twitter.com/IrPYj5dCuU — GREENSTONE LOBO (@GreenstoneLobo) April 2, 2018

Talking about the fortune stars based on the birth years, Lobo had mentioned the names of legendary actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra and Amitabh Bachchan.

He had also talked about the stars from the generation after that, like the three Khans, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

You can read the full Facebook post here.

Although Heropanti had made decent money considering it was his debut film, Tiger tasted bigger success with his second film Baaghi. The actor had then faced two back to back flops – A Flying Jatt and Munna Michael.

But he broke the jinx, and how! Baaghi 2 is turning out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.