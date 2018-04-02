Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's latest action-packed film Baaghi 2 has taken off to flying start at the box office and has crossed Rs 50 crore mark in just 3 days of its release.

The movie, which was released in 3,500 screens across India and 625 screens overseas, collected Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day which is more than twice than what Baaghi, its prequel collected on the first day. On Saturday, it saw a downward trend but still managed to mint Rs 20.40 crore on Day 2.

Tiger Shroff's action adventure film has now become the highest opener of 2018 beating the likes of Padmaavat, PadMan, Raid and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Baaghi 2 also fared well in the international market and opened higher than Fox Star Studios' major releases Jolly LLB 2 [65% higher] and Judwaa 2 [25% higher] in the UAE + GCC circuit and earned $ 325k [₹ 2.11 cr] on Thursday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers of Twitter.

#Baaghi2 takes a zabardast start at the Indian BO... Expected to have a MASSIVE Day 1... In UAE-GCC, it has opened HIGHER than Fox Star Studios’ major releases #JollyLLB2 [65% higher] and #Judwaa2 [25% higher]... #Baaghi2 UAE + GCC Thu $ 325k [₹ 2.11 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2018

Though Baaghi 2 received mixed reviews from the critics for applying the tried and tested formula of a masala entertainer, audience were glued to their seats while watching the never-seen-before action sequences.

With no major release to compete at the box office, the movie is expected to rake in moolah in the days to come.