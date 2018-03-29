Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are all set to showcase their rebellious avatars in their upcoming action-adventure Baaghi 2. The movie is a sequel to Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's 2016 hit Baaghi, which managed to impress the audience with his high-octane action sequences.

The movie has undoubtedly taken the action a notch higher, challenging Tiger's ability to perform high-flying maneuvers and showing him in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Disha, on the other hand, will be seen romancing her rumored boyfriend for the first time in a film.

The movie showcases the love story of students Ronnie and Neha — played by Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, respectively.

The trailer also showed some mystery behind their love story and has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo has collaborated for the third time after delivering films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

Movie Review:

There has been immense excitement among the fans to witness action powerhouse Tiger Shroff performing kickass stunts in Baaghi 2. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar and his dedication after watching him in the film's edge-of-the-seat trailer. The recently-released songs Mundiyan and O Saathi featuring both Tiger and Disha have become quite popular with viewers.

The movie is expected to be a good watch, with all the commercial ingredients like action, love, romance, stunts and emotions. And Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling number Ek Do Teen, the recreated version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic number of the same name from the 1988 film Tezaab, may add spice to the film's storyline.

So far, viewers have been showering praise on Tiger and Disha for their beautiful chemistry and his daredevil stunts.

Box office collection:

The buzz around Baaghi 2 has been high ever since it went on the floors. And it skyrocketed when the film's trailer was released online. The film's marketing strategy also helped engage more fans and create anticipation among them.

The advance booking also began five days prior to the film's release, giving viewers enough time to book their tickets and make their plans accordingly.

And considering the immense buzz and excitement level among the fans, Baaghi 2 is expected to earn Rs 15 crore approximately on the first day of its release at the domestic box office.

The prequel, Baaghi, had raked in Rs 11.94 crore on its opening day.

Story:

Baaghi 2 story is about a battle-hardened army officer named Ronnie who goes in search of his ex-lover's child who is mysteriously kidnapped. Neha reaches out to the only person who can help her with her plight.

He goes deep into the underbelly of Goa, facing off against drug lords, menacing Russian henchmen and bloodthirsty animals. Daring stunts, chase sequences, air strikes, bomb blasts and other large-scale action sequences are expected to be seen in the film.

Trailer:

The trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, was launched amidst 150 "rebels" across the nation. Dressed in black with Baaghi 2 written on T-shirts, the rebels attended the event with a red bandana tied to their arms, signifying revolution.

Showcasing Tiger Shroff in a much more muscular avatar, the trailer featured high-octane action sequences, upping the level of action and thrill from the prequel.

Baaghi 2 would bring to the big screen the pair of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time. There has been huge excitement to witness the chemistry of the sizzling couple on screen.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and will release March 30, 2018, in theaters.

Cast and crew:

Baaghi 2 features Tiger Shroff as Ronny Singh, Disha Patani as Ritika Singh, Armaan Kohli as Victor Bhai, Manoj Bajpayee as John Carvalo, Randeep Hooda as LSD, Prateik Babbar as Sid Carvalo, Vijay Raaz as Ramiz Dada, Aryan Prajapati as Dinesh Singh (Subbu), Kamlesh Sawant as Inspector Manoj Gupta and Manu Rishi as Inspector Amrish Karla.