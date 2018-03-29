Baaghi 2 trailer still
Baaghi 2 release is just a day away and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani fans are really excited to witness the action-packed love story.

Moviegoers have already started booking the tickets online to watch the film in theatres with families and friends. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters and Tiger Shroff's deadly action avatar has raised the curiosity levels among the movie lovers.

The movie will be released in 3,500 screens across India, the biggest release for Tiger Shroff so far. The movie is releasing in 625 screens overseas across 45 countries taking the total screen count to 4,125 screens.

The second installment, Baaghi 2, is expected to take the action to the next level. Tiger Shroff looks much more muscular than in the prequel.

Check out some of the audience reactions before the release of the film.

