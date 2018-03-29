Baaghi 2 release is just a day away and Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani fans are really excited to witness the action-packed love story.

Moviegoers have already started booking the tickets online to watch the film in theatres with families and friends. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters and Tiger Shroff's deadly action avatar has raised the curiosity levels among the movie lovers.

The movie will be released in 3,500 screens across India, the biggest release for Tiger Shroff so far. The movie is releasing in 625 screens overseas across 45 countries taking the total screen count to 4,125 screens.

The second installment, Baaghi 2, is expected to take the action to the next level. Tiger Shroff looks much more muscular than in the prequel.

Check out some of the audience reactions before the release of the film.

EXCLUSIVE First Review of #Baaghi2 from #UAE ! Paisa Vasool Mass Masala flick. @iTIGERSHROFF gave Career Best Performance ever. He Nailed it. @DishPatani @BajpayeeManoj @RandeepHooda also is in Terrific Form. Action, Direction, Story & Songs are the USP of film. 3.5*/5* ?? pic.twitter.com/iW0S27ACcQ — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) March 29, 2018

#Baaghi2

Wow 3 stars from #KRK @KRKBoxOffice . Ab lag raha hai I am going to be wrong this time @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani .

But my reviews are still pending, wAit till Saturday. — Raj Rohit (@rjrohit6545) March 29, 2018

Hey dear @DishPatani Love war begins tomorrow, listen to 1 song But of your choice #BAAGHI2 pic.twitter.com/ezj0MNlnFP — MUJAHED ♻ (@mujahed0909) March 29, 2018

Tickets booked for #Baaghi2 tomorrow FDFS with entire family. @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani Rock the show — Shaharyar (@iShaharyar_MD) March 29, 2018

