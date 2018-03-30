Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 finally hit the theatres March 30 and has been getting a positive response from critics and audience alike. The movie, which boasts of high-flying action sequences and emotional drama, has managed to impress Bollywood celebrities who watched the Ahmed Khan directorial at a special screening a day prior to its release.

Social media has been flooded with tweets from celebrities who have been going head over heels over Tiger for setting a new benchmark in the action genre. Celebrities are also going gaga over Tiger and Disha's fun and loving chemistry in the film.

The movie has managed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline which is filled with all the ingredients including action, love, romance, stunts, and emotions.

While the critics are yet to give their verdict, check out what Bollywood celebrities have been saying about this action adventure film.

Swetha Ramakrishnan from First Post: The action sequences, once they begin, are like a whole other film. Full of swag and agenda, they set the tone of the film. Baaghi 2's best scenes are between the DIG (Manoj Bajpayee) and LSD (Randeep Hooda), a humourous cop who believes in the adage, when in Rome, be like the Romans. The dialogues in the film are crisp but corny; I stopped short of rolling my eyes only for the sheer smartness with which they're written.

If u don’t like @iTIGERSHROFF as an Actor?

Go n watch @Baaghi2Flim ??

if u love him as a super hero ?

Go n watch @baaghi2film ????

you will whistle for him ?

he has done it ? bravo



We @MuktaArtsLtd

congratulate @sajidnadiawala n ahmed khan n Disha Patani ??? — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 30, 2018

Full dhamaaal #Bagghi2 full action hero :) yeh ladka kamaal Hai @iTIGERSHROFF and very Well done @DishPatani ?? and sare actors Eak Sath wah @BajpayeeManoj @RandeepHooda @deepakdobriyal @DarshanKumaar @sharmamatvipin HIT Hai boss . you must be happy ??? @WardaNadiadwala — mukesh chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 30, 2018

#Baaghi2 is an absolute entertainer hats off to @khan_ahmedasas for an amazing direction, @iTIGERSHROFF n @DishPatani have excelled n have an excellent chemistry on screen..@NGEMovies again hits a bullseye with this one.. https://t.co/OcWxFmfivW — Ria (@RiaRevealed) March 29, 2018

Woww leaving aside a few bits and pieces #Baaghi2 is surprisingly engaging ... till interval all the ingredients of a#hit especially @iTIGERSHROFF and @DishPatani full house in bandra #fdfs — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) March 30, 2018