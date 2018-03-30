Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani in Baaghi 2Twitter

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 finally hit the theatres March 30 and has been getting a positive response from critics and audience alike. The movie, which boasts of high-flying action sequences and emotional drama, has managed to impress Bollywood celebrities who watched the Ahmed Khan directorial at a special screening a day prior to its release.

Social media has been flooded with tweets from celebrities who have been going head over heels over Tiger for setting a new benchmark in the action genre. Celebrities are also going gaga over Tiger and Disha's fun and loving chemistry in the film.

The movie has managed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline which is filled with all the ingredients including action, love, romance, stunts, and emotions.

While the critics are yet to give their verdict, check out what Bollywood celebrities have been saying about this action adventure film.

Swetha Ramakrishnan from First Post: The action sequences, once they begin, are like a whole other film. Full of swag and agenda, they set the tone of the film. Baaghi 2's best scenes are between the DIG (Manoj Bajpayee) and LSD (Randeep Hooda), a humourous cop who believes in the adage, when in Rome, be like the Romans. The dialogues in the film are crisp but corny; I stopped short of rolling my eyes only for the sheer smartness with which they're written.