Tiger Shroff, who is known to be a humble person in real life, recently left his fans disappointed.

It so happened that apparently, a year ago, an innerwear brand that Tiger endorses had organized a contest. The winners of which were promised an adventurous holiday in Cape Town along with an opportunity to interact with Tiger, who would join them in the South African capital.

While the hunk initially agreed for the deal as he thought he could promote Baaghi 2 in Cape Town, he later threw a condition and insisted that six of his staff members accompany him to the foreign country, SpotboyE reported.

The organizers' tried convincing him to cut down on his crew as they were running over budget, Tiger apparently remained adamant.

The star's tantrums reportedly resulted in the organizers arranging a meet and greet session with Tiger in Mumbai instead. The brand organizers wrote on Facebook, "The winners will get to go to Cape Town and a meet and greet session with Tiger Shroff will take place in Mumbai. Note: Tiger Shroff will not be accompanying the winners to Cape Town."

Meanwhile, the actor is busy promoting Baaghi 2 that also stars Disha Patani. The film has been in news over the remixed version of Ek Do Teen featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. It has been receiving a lot of backlash from fans of Madhuri Dixit Nene, who originally featured in the iconic song from the film Tezaab.

Not just fans, even Tezaab director N Chandra and choreographer Saroj Khan were said to be upset with the new version. In fact, in an interview with Quint, Chandra had said that Saroj and he were planning to take legal action against the makers of Ek Do Teen redux. However, Saroj rubbished reports of her being upset with the new song from the film Baaghi 2.