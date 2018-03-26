The recreated version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song Ek Do Teen from her 1988 film Tezaab drew a lot of flak online when it was released recently. The new version of the song, which is part of the upcoming film Baaghi 2 featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, has, however, received praise from Saroj Khan, who choreographed the original number.

There were reports that the remix of Ek Do Teen had irked veteran choreographer Saroj Khan and Tezaab producer N Chandra. The reports also had it that they were planning to take action against the makers of the film.

Now, Saroj Khan has gone public rubbishing the rumors. She showered her blessings on the Baaghi 2 team and appreciated their efforts in recreating Ek Do Teen. She also posed with the film's director Ahmed Khan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya for a picture imitating Madhuri's signature step.

"I'm so happy and proud of Ahmed and Ganesh that they are giving a tribute to us. They have all my blessings," Saroj Khan said.

If a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, Baaghi 2 team persuaded both Madhuri and Saroj Khan to extend their support to the song.

"While Madhuri politely declined to praise Ganesh and Ahmed's effort, Saroj gave in. The two met her personally and persuaded her to be supportive. Emotional as she is, Saroj ji decided to pose happily with the new Ek Do Teen team," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Madhuri Dixit, who had earlier praised and supported the recreated version of Tamma Tamma from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, hasn't commented on Jacqueline Fernandez's song. The Race 3 actress had reportedly approached the Dhak Dhak girl for her reaction but the latter was unavailable.

Meanwhile, N Chandra found the new version totally crass and termed it a sex act.

Tiger Shroff also reacted to the controversy and said, "When you do a remake, you are bound to get mixed reactions. The idea is to pay homage to Madhuri ma'am and relive the tune of Ek Do Teen."

Disha Patani also supported the new version of Ek Do Teen and said, "People are comparing and you can't compare it to Madhuri ma'am. That is an iconic song. This is just a tribute. It's nothing even close to her. It's a modern remix for the people who were probably not even born in that era."

Watch Ek Do Teen remix song from Baaghi 2 here:

On a related note, Baaghi 2 is a sequel to Tiger Shroff's 2016 film Baaghi. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 30.