Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-starrer Baaghi 2 received an excellent opening collection at the Indian box office. The action thriller has become Tiger's highest opening day grosser.

Having released in 3,500 screens across India, Baaghi 2 enjoyed impressive footfalls right from the morning shows. The evening shows were marked with even better attendance.

Although the exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest that Baaghi 2 has become Tiger's highest first day grosser. The film collected Rs 15 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office Friday.

The movie Baaghi was Tiger's highest opener till date with a collection of Rs 11.94 crore at the domestic market. Now the second part of the series has broken the earlier record. Baaghi 2 made brilliant business at the overseas market as well.

"#Baaghi2 takes a zabardast start at the Indian BO... Expected to have a MASSIVE Day 1... In UAE-GCC, it has opened HIGHER than Fox Star Studios' major releases #JollyLLB2 [65% higher] and #Judwaa2 [25% higher]... #Baaghi2 UAE + GCC Thu $ 325k [₹ 2.11 cr]. [sic]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

There are a couple of reasons behind Baaghi 2 making such brilliant collection on the first day itself. First, the hype around the film has been very high. Baaghi was a hit, and hence expectations from this film were quite high.

Secondly, it was a holiday (Good Friday) and hence Baaghi 2 pulled a good number of audience. Also, there was no big release apart from Baaghi 2, and the last two Bollywood films that got released – Raid and Hichki, do not have much commercial value.

With such a superb opening, Baaghi 2 is likely to keep the momentum over the long weekend too.

Hence, viewers were eagerly waiting for a big entertainer like Baaghi 2, and the first-day collection reflects the same. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar among others.