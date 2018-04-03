Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani has been working wonders at the box office, thanks to the high-flying action sequences in the movie. The movie is also on a record-breaking spree.

The Ahmed Khan directorial opened to packed houses as it created a lot of buzz before its theatrical release.

The audience were thrilled with Tiger Shroff's never-seen-before action. The fast-paced stunts and high-octane scenes don't allow the viewers to even blink for a second. The audience have already given thumbs up to the action entertainer and its box office collection is the proof.

As Baaghi 2 is speeding toward the Rs 100 crore mark, here are the records it has smashed so far at the box office.

Highest opener of 2018

Baaghi 2 has become the highest opener of 2018 by collecting Rs 25.10 crore on the first day of its release. It has beaten movies like Padmaavat, PadMan, Raid and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Figures in crore rupees

Top 5 opening day grossers Collection Baaghi 2 25.10 Padmaavat 19 PadMan 10.26 Raid 10.04 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 6.42

Tiger Shroff's highest opener ever

Baaghi 2 has now become Tiger Shroff's highest opener till date with its earth shattering start at the box office.

Tiger Shroff movies Year Opening Day Collection Baaghi 2 2018 25.10 Baaghi 2016 11.87 Heropanti 2014 6.5 A Flying Jatt 2016 7.10 Munna Michael 2017 6.5

Tiger Shroff's highest grossing movie

Baaghi 2 has surpassed the lifetime business of all Tiger Shroff's previous movies in just four days of its release.

Tiger Shroff movies Year Lifetime Collection Baaghi 2 2018 85.15 Baaghi 2016 76.00 Heropanti 2014 55.00 A Flying Jatt 2016 38.10 Munna Michael 2017 33.12

Second highest opening weekend grosser of 2018

With its stupendous performance, Baaghi 2 has now become the second highest opening weekend grosser of 2018 by beating Ajay Devgn's Raid, Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat managed to stay on top of the list.

Bollywoood movies 2018 Collection Padmaavat 114.00 (4-day weekend ) Baaghi 2 73.10 Raid 41.01 PadMan 40.05 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 26.57

Tiger Shroff's first Rs 100 crore movie

Baaghi 2 has been earning in double figures ever since it was released in theatres and will enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club in the next couple of days. It will be Tiger Shroff's first ever movie to cross Rs 100 crore in his four years of acting career.