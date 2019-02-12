From Jai-Veeru to Anjali-Rahul, while Bollywood has given us many friendships to remember; the friendship of some celebs off-screen have also been enviable. Karan Johar-Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan-Salman and Hrithik Roshan-Farhan Akhtar are some of the friendships we always root for. However, the most-talked-about and most-hyped friendship is that of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Just like a filmy plot, their friendship has gone through its major share of ups and downs. But, at the end, stood strong amid the test of time. However, there was a patch when Salman Khan was not that cordial with Shah Rukh. Courtesy – his love for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Salman, who claimed to have been madly-in-love with Aishwarya Rai, was growing insecure as their relationship progressed.

And, the fear of losing Aishwarya made him see everyone as a potential threat. So much so, that he even created a ruckus on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Chalte Chalte' which Aishwarya was initially doing. Owing to his unpredictable attitude, Shah and the director took the call of replacing Aishwarya with Rani Mukerji.

After her break up with Salman Khan, Aishwarya had opened up about his possessive attitude in a magazine interview. As per a report in TOI, Aishwarya had said, "Salman and I broke up last March, but he isn't able to come to terms with it. After we broke up, he would call me and talk rubbish. He also suspected me of having affairs with my co-stars. I was linked up with everyone, from Abhishek Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And I would go to work as if nothing had happened."

Though Salman and Shah Rukh reclaimed their friendship, Aishwarya did have to pay a huge price of losing out on a lot of good projects because of Salman.