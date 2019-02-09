Brace yourselves for possibly the biggest and most entertaining episode of Koffee With Karan. Not just of this season, but, perhaps, of all the seasons combined. As the Badshaah and the Sultan of Bollywood might share the coveted couch together, very soon.

Yes, you read it right. Both, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are expected to grace Karan Johar's coffee couch for the finale episode of Koffee with Karan season 6. There were reports of the Shah Rukh Khan not been too inclined towards joining this season of the show owing to his film's failures. However, with buddy Salman Khan, the duo might have many other things to talk about.

Be it films or shows, Shah Rukh and Salman's jodi has always grabbed eyeballs and ensured massive TRPs. Shah Rukh's appearance in Salman's Bigg Boss and Salman's appearance in Shah Rukh's 'Zero' gave birth to tremendous hype and hoopla. And going by the looks of it, the finale will get its much-deserved attention and limelight, with the two most prominent names in the industry sharing the couch.

Owing to the unsatisfactory business of 'Zero', Shah Rukh was not too inclined to visit the talk show. Currently busy choosing the next best script for himself, Shah Rukh wanted to just focus extensively on just this one aspect, which is also the reason for him not being too interested in joining the show.

There were reports that Karan Johar had apparently approached Salman Khan to be a part of the closing episode of the show, owing to the phenomenal response the show got the last time Salman was on the couch. And from what we heard, Salman was happy to oblige.

Let's wait and watch what new turn and twist would the finale episode bring to the table.