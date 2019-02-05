Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done a few Hollywood movies, but she reportedly had rejected a big film that featured Brad Pitt.

According to Cosmopolitan, Aishwarya was offered a pivotal role in Brad Pitt's famous movie Troy, but she had rejected the offer. She was reportedly asked to play the character of Briseis.

The report stated that Aishwarya was not comfortable shooting steamy scenes with Brad in Troy, and hence she refused to be a part of the movie. The role was eventually played by Rose Byrne.

The former Miss World has featured in other English films including Bride and Prejudice, The Mistress of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion and The Pink Panther 2.

Aishwarya has not been able to deliver any major box office hit in recent past, but the gorgeous diva is still very popular across the globe. She is a regular face at the Cannes, and she never misses to stun with her presence in major events.

She was supposed to feature together with hubby Abhishek Bachchan after almost a decade in the film Gulab Jamun. However, latest reports had stated that the film has been shelved as the couple felt that the audience would not be much excited to see them romance on screen.

Meanwhile, it is Abhishek's birthday on February 5, and Aishwarya wished him on Instagram with an adorable post. She shared a picture of Abhishek from his childhood days, and captioned it as, "always...My Baby HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY [sic],"

They certainly make one of the most lovable couples in the tinsel town.