The news of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan coming together for a film after almost a decade had left all of us excited. We expected to re-live the chemistry and camaraderie the duo has shown us in their films together. However, as per the latest report, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya's Gulab Jamun, which was to be produced by Anurag Kashyap, has been shelved.

Yes, quite disappointing for us too. As per a report in Bollywoodhungama, Jr Bachchan and the Bachchan bahu's film has been shelved as the romance angle in the film didn't suit them. The duo thought that them romancing on screen is not something the audience would want to see or appreciate. They felt, considering their real-life journey, audience and fans would want to see their romance go beyond just a fling and turn into something substantial, which was not the plot.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan had received rave reviews for his performance in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan. Though Aishwarya's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao failed to do any box office magic, her performance in the film was widely accepted and credited.

Abhishek and Aishwarya's adorable PDA on social media has always intrigued us. Recently, Aishwarya even called AB Jr her baby. Seeing them bring the same chemistry onto the big screen would have been outstanding.

However, the film being shelved has come as a major shock to their fans as their love story in Guru and Kuch Na Kaho was something we all adored. Now, which lucky project would the couple choose to do together and how much longer will we have to wait for this, remains to be seen.