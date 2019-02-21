Even as The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) is surrounded by controversies post Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark on the Pulwama terror attack, here's a piece of exciting news for ardent fans of the comedy show. Sunil Grover, who was an integral part of the show in the past, will finally return to The Kapil Sharma Show. However, he will not be on the stage to tickle his fans' funny bones but to promote his film Bharat along with the movie's stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

On being asked about being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil had earlier told PTI, "Salman sir is producing The Kapil Sharma Show. My own dates would have clashed (with Kapil's show) as I am doing Bharat with Salman sir. This show (Kanpur Wale Khuranas) that I am doing for Star Plus fitted in the window that I had." Sunil had further said, "But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much."

Bharat, which is set to release during Eid this year, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie will also feature Tabu, Disha Patani and Shashank Arora in important roles. For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil had a much-publicised showdown in 2017, which coupled with several other controversies of Kapil had resulted in his show going off air. Although, after a year-long battle of words, the comedians managed to bury their hatchet, they came up with their own shows instead of joining hands.

While Kapil's show grabbed millions of viewers worldwide, Sunil's Kanpur Wale Khuranas failed to impress the audience despite the actor having a massive fan base. Now, given that The Kapil Sharma Show is being embroiled in controversy, this move by Salman (co-producer of TKSS) to bring Sunil on the show will not only give a push to the show's TRPs but may also help in healing the wounds of the comedians.

Further, we hope after this big episode on TKSS, Salman manages to convince Sunil to join Kapil. Afterall who doesn't miss Kapil and Sunil's funny banter on the show.