19 years ago, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had collaborated to create a magical and tragic love story called Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. And now once again the two have teamed up for yet another love story on the celluloid.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news with their fans and wrote, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan reunite after 19 year for a love story... The film is set to go on floors soon."

Earlier, it was reported that Bhansali was keen on bringing Deepika Padukone on board opposite Salman. It was also being said that Salman had recommended Anushka Sharma's name considering their chemistry in Sultan. It was also reported that Bhansali was thinking of casting Salman and Shah Rukh Khan together to recreate the Karan Arjun chemistry between them. However, there has been no official confirmation about the casting of the film's lead actress or SRK being considered for a role.

And as soon as the news broke on social media, Salman fans went berserk over the film announcement and many opined that the film will surely break all records of Indian cinema.

On a related note, Salman is currently busy shooting for director Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role. The movie is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, will also feature Dilbar Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi who will be playing a Latina from Malta.

In Bharat, Salman and Katrina will be sporting different looks and will also be seen enthralling audience with their grand wedding sequence which will be layered with an upbeat wedding song.