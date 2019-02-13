A few days ago, it was reported that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be getting married in Bharat and now the critical climax scene of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial has been leaked and it will surely generate more curiosity among their fans and leave them jaw-dropped.

As we know that Salman and Katrina have been rigorously shooting for Bharat and only a few days are left to wrap up the entire shoot. But before that, the duo will be shooting for a day long climax scene which is being touted as one of the most important scene of Bharat.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman and Katrina, who will be playing crossed lovers in Bharat, will be destroying their "Rs 10 crore set erected for the shoot in Mumbai Film City." The climax scene will see Salman and Katrina reuniting where other actors Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff will also be in the picture. Moreover, Salman is also sweating it out in the gym to look best for his part for the climax sequence.

In Bharat, Salman and Katrina will be sporting different looks and will also be seen enthralling audience with their grand wedding sequence which will be layered with an upbeat wedding song. The report also says that Salman will also have a separate song with Disha Patani. The movie, which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, will also feature Dilbar Dilbar fame Nora Fatehi who will be playing a Latina from Malta.

And not just that, the makers of Bharat are also planning to release the movie in multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu to get a wider reach down South.

Well, it looks like Salman and Katrina are in for a treat when they will be back on the silver screen with Bharat on Eid this year.