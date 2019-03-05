The whole country was filled with celebratory mood when Deepika Padukone tied the knot with Ranveer Singh. The duo walked down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony at Lake Como in Italy under a strict no-photo and no-media policy. Their beautiful and candid wedding pictures broke the internet when they finally made its way to social media.

Back in India, Deepveer hosted a number of wedding receptions which saw the who's who of the film, sports and political arena in full attendance. Ranveer and Deepika's camaraderie and sizzling chemistry wherever they go together have always been in news. However, a Reddit user has just revealed that it all might just be for the camera.

Yes, you read it right. As per a Reddit user, who is the security manager for VIPs at Mumbai airport, the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is just for the cameras. The thread reveals thatRanveer and Deepika are stuck to their phones and barely talk to anyone or each other. The thread further states that magic only happens between the two when a camera comes. Surprised? So were we.

The same thread also reveals that Kajol and Ajay Devgn have genuine chemistry and they are romantic off-camera too.

Another thread reveals that Ranveer has a very weird sense of humour and sometimes he tends to go overboard. However, Deepika always maintains her silence and calm persona at the airport.

The thread further goes on to explain that Rekha looks like a different person whenever she comes without any make-up. Vidya Balan too looks very different off-screen. But, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani have glowing skin even without make-up.

Well, that was quite some revelation, don't you think?