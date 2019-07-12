It looks like Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event on July 7 has taken a toll on Ekta Kapoor. The producer has now vented out her frustration on social media suggesting that they can go back to the previous film title, that is, Mental Hai Kya. She even went on to say that she's has gone mental after looking at the current scenario.

"Can we pls go back to d original tittle suits d film better!" Ekta Kapoor tweeted. And when a Twitter user replied to her saying that she could start planning a sequel and choose one of the two actors (Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao) for the protagonist, Ekta replied, "I can act also! I've gone mental."

Ekta Kapoor had apologised to the media on Kangana's behalf and expressed regret for the untoward incident that transpired between Kangana and the journalist. However, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India said that though they have accepted Ekta's apology and will not let the controversy hamper her film, the ban imposed on Kangana will continue across all media platforms until the latter issues a public apology.

She had showed her helplessness towards the unfortunate incident and had tweeted, "In the whole event fiasco people forgot that we have launched a SONG!#WakhraSwag ! It's fantastic! Pls watch !!!" She even blamed Mercury's retrograde cycle, that began on July 7 and would go back to normal on July 31, for the incident.

On one hand, while Ekta was trying to calm down the situation before the film's release, Kangana, on the other hand, had launched a scathing attack on a section of Indian media calling them 'termites', 'pseudo-journalists' and 'anti-nationals'. She even joined her hands and begged to the media to continue boycotting her as she would not tolerate that a particular section of the media would earn money because of her.

Kangana even sent a legal notice to the Entertainment Journalists Guild through her lawyer Rizwan Siddique for intimidating her without any provocation.