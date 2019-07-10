Ekta Kapoor, on Wednesday afternoon, issued an apology letter on Kangana Ranaut's behalf and expressed regret for the untoward incident that transpired between her film's lead actress Kangana Ranaut and a journalist at Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event on Sunday. Though the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India said they have accepted Ekta's apology, they will continue the ban imposed on Kangana Ranaut across all media platforms.

"The Entertainment Journalists Guild appreciates Ms Ekta Kapoor's support and standing for what is right through her official statement. However, we will continue the ban on Ms Kangana Ranaut across all media platforms," read a statement.

After Kangana's spat with the journalist, her sister Rangoli Chandel had said on Twitter that Kangana will never apologise to the media and instead termed them as anti-nationals.

The angry exchange had taken place on Sunday during the song launch of Judgementall Hai Kya, in the presence of producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Rajkummar Rao.

The ruckus started out when the journalist took to the mic to ask Kangana a question. But before the journalist could ask the question, Kangana, all of a sudden, 'insulted' the journalist by saying, "Tum mere baare mei kitni gandi gandi baatein likhte ho. Jingoistic bolte ho. Itni gandi soch laate kahan se ho? (You are writing so many negative things about him. You are calling me jingoistic. From where do you bring this dirty mindset?)"

Kangana then accused the journalist of running smear campaign against her on social media and harming her brand. The journalist denied the allegations and said that there was no reason for him to do such thing against her. Kangana said that she was not intimidating anyone and that she was just being candid.