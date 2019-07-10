Balaji Motion Pictures has issued an apology letter with regard to Kangana Ranaut's fight with a journalist during a promotional event of Judgemental Hai Kya.

While a major section of the media demanded an apology from the actress, producers of Judgemental Hai kya have now issued an apology letter on Wednesday, July 10.

Below is the official statement from Balaji Telefilms:

"A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film's song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film."

The fight started after Kangana accused a senior PTI journalist of running a smear campaign against her during the release of Manikarnika. The journalist responded to the comment saying that she cannot intimidate a journalist using her power position.

The argument got extremely heated up, following which Ekta Kapoor and co-star Rajkummar Rao apologised. However, Kangana did not, and her manager Rangoli Chandel also had said that the actress will not say "sorry".

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if the media fraternity would be satisfied with the producers' apology or they will boycott Kangana until she also apologises.