What started out as just another day for the Judgemental Hai Kya team, who were all set for their song launch event, turned into something that no one had expected. A video of Kangana Ranaut and a senior journalist from PTI engaging into a war-of-words after Kangana accused him of launching a smear campaign against her, has now gone viral.

"Justin, tum toh humare dushman ban gaye ho yaar....badi gandi batein likhte ho. Tum kitna ganda sochte ho! Tum itni gandi soch rakhte ho. You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake in making that film? You are calling me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism. Is it a mistake to make such a film?" Kangana fired at the journalist, even before he could ask his question to the actress.

The journalist hit back at Kangana by saying, "This is not the right way to intimidate a journalist just because you are at such a powerful position."

Many well-known media persons and senior journalists have also condemned Kangana's behaviour and come out in the support of the journalist, saying that the actress should be banned. Though there is also another section, which has supported Kangana and accused the journalist of writing only negative stories about her.

While Ekta Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao apologised to the journalist and few others who had come out in his support, Kangana's statement has irked many. Few sections of the media are also contemplating a ban on the actress until Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut officially apologise to the whole community, reported Deccan Chronicle.