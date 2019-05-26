It looks like Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel may soon land herself in big trouble for her unnecessarily attacking Bollywood stars especially Karan Johar and constantly passing derogatory remarks against him on social media. But Twitter users including Kangana Ranaut fans have now had enough of her crass statements and are now urging Karan Johar to sue Rangoli to put an end to all the nonsense.

As usual, Rangoli yet again found a way to drag Karan Johar into a controversy when self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK tweeted about KJo saying that he has reportedly thrown out Ishaan Khattar from Dharma Productions because of his rude behaviour adding that he won't be making any more films with him after Dhadak.

While there's no confirmation about the information that KRK has posted on Twitter, Rangoli sniffed out a good opportunity to accuse Karan Johar of taking huge percentage of artists he launches and dictating them who to sleep with.

"Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up & break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge," Rangoli tweeted.

However, Rangoli's attack on Karan Johar backfired and left Twitter users disgusted after they witnessed her sick mentality. "You can't accuse anybody like that. Karan Johar please sue her ! Rangoli this is the limit !! It's time to boycott this crap now !!" Twitter users slammed the uncouth behaviour exhibited by Rangoli.

