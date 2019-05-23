Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who describes herself as the official spokesperson for the actress and often speaks on her behalf, has again spewed venom against Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and others. And it looks like, many people including Kangana's die-hard fans are fed up with her habit of constant bickering and arrogance.

Rangoli often uses her Twitter handle to criticize people especially Bollywood stars who she thinks never acknowledge Kangana's hard work. However, it looks like people have started noticing her pattern of fault-finding which often includes her past tussles and sour relationships. It can also be observed that she hasn't been in a single argument that happened without redirecting her gaze out of the window. And there was nothing new this time as well.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli went on talk about Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil's box office collection, Ranbir Kapoor's total flops in his career till date and Karan Johar allegedly trying to influence people to turn them into Kangana haters. Her tweets came in response to a list of Top 20 actors and actresses who were ranked according to their film's performances in the first quarter of 2019. Kangana was placed on the 16th position below Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone whom she singled out in her reaction.

She even went on to brag about how Kangana rejected blockbusters like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan and many big hero films and still delivering a film like Manikarnika as a badge of her achievements.

After reading her tweets, many of her followers and Kangana fans requested her to stop dragging other people in every argument without any context. Some even suggested that Kangana has slowly and steadily started losing respect from her followers because of this usual level of unnecessary criticism against people. Many even slammed her for spreading hate and negativity on the social media platform.

