Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who has been on a bashing spree for a while now, has now trained her gun at Rituparna Chatterjee, the curator of the IndiaMeToo official Twitter handle, for body-shaming Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pregnancy weight gain.

It all started when IndiaMeToo Twitter handle posted a comment on a video shared by Aditya Pancholi as a proof of Kangana Ranaut threatened him of filing a false rape case against him if she continues to pursue the defamation case that he had filed against the Queen actress a few years ago.

"This is why women aren't believed when they complain of sexual violence. What a shame," IndiaMeToo Twitter handle quoted a tweet with the said video that was run by a news channel a couple of days ago.

Later, the Twitter handle posted a clarification on it in another tweet saying, "To make one thing absolutely clear: The comment isn't against Kangana or Rangoli. They have every right to pursue justice. If the video is authentic, the man is shown speaking of slapping a rape case. That is extremely problematic, and THAT message lets survivors down. A shame."

The said tweet from IndiaMeToo handle didn't go down well with Rangoli who had shunned it by saying, "This is when Kangana was a minor, this monster Pancholi who has many cases of assault and rape on him still roams around openly, and @IndiaMeToo has all the sympathy for him.... shows the poor condition of women and their mentality in this country ..." while sharing an old video of an eyewitness who claimed that he saw Aditya assaulting Kangana more than a decade ago.

And yet again Rangoli slammed the curator of IndiaMeToo Twitter handle after she received a couple of old tweets of the curator passing sexist comments on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after she had gained weight post giving birth to her daughter Aaradhya.

"So lot of people sent me shocking things about the woman who runs @IndiaMeToo she is not only a body shamer who once body shamed Aishwarya but also a very big sexist and hater... Bolo billi doodh ki rakhwali kar rahi hai..@IndiaMeToo died untimely and helpless death thanks to these fake feminists who are women haters," Rangoli tweeted.

