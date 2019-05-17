The legal case between Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi is getting murkier with each passing day which has now yet another reason for people to not believe women when they complain about sexual violence against them.

In 2007, Kangana had filed a police complaint against Aditya for physically and sexually abusing her. Kangana had alleged that Aditya, whom she was reportedly dating for almost four years, kept her under house arrest and she escaped from the apartment by jumping off from the first floor of the building. Aditya had filed a defamation case against Kangana for levelling serious allegations against him.

So when the old case was recently brought into the picture, Aditya said that Kangana along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their lawyer Rizwan Siddique have threatened to file a rape case against him. The actor said that he had submitted videos and phone recordings as proofs that show Rizwan threatening him with a rape case if he doesn't backs off.

In the video, which was run by Times Now on May 16, Rizwan, who also happens to be a good friend of the actor, can be heard telling Aditya and his wife Zarina Wahab that though he knows that the actor is a nice man, the case would go in a different direction. And that it will become a bigger issue than MeToo.

The lawyer further tells Aditya and his wife that the actor's aggression level is so high that people will think that he has done the wrong thing as he is short tempered which would eventually backfire at him. He says that his client Kangana feels that what happened with her is wrong and Aditya is trying to put pressure on her by taking the legal way, they would also do the same and put a rape case on him.

This is why women aren’t believed when they complain of sexual violence. What a shame. https://t.co/Nwot92sCsD — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) May 17, 2019

When Zarina Wahab asks, "A rape case?" the lawyer replies to her saying, "Yes, a rape case that Aditya raped Kangana, and that it was a forced relationship which is as good as rape."

As soon as the video tape was released, many people on social media heavily criticised Kangana and her sister Rangoli for making a mockery of the MeToo movement for their publicity stunt.

On the other hand, Kangana supporters started posting an old video of an eyewitness recalling the alleged incident of how he saw Aditya blocking Kangana in the middle of the road, pulling her out of an auto-rickshaw by her hair and punching her.

Following the criticism, Rangoli too shot at Aditya and tried to shed some light on the ugly case in a series of tweets. She also shared an audio recording of a phone call wherein Aditya can be heard expressing his displeasure that Rizwan, despite being a friend, had taken up Kangana's case and fighting the battle with him.

Take a look.

About Pancholi waking up from the grave every now and then, everyone who it may concern, it is the same complain of sexual harassmentand, physical violence, house arrest and molestation that Kangana filed in 2007 which was also widely reported in media... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(contd)...because Kangana spoke about it in Aapki Adalat, Pancholi filed a defamation suit on her in 2017, so our lawyer who happens to be Pancholi’s friend also said you cant stop her from speaking about her experiences....(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(Contd).... which are anyway in public domain and to prove herself innocent we will have to file that 2007 case back which anyway exists in police records... that’s the whole matter ... its not that Kangana filing a new case its the same old case...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

(Contd)....which is being revived to fight defamation suit, there is no attempt to defame him when one states matter of fact matters as it is... hopefully not so bright bulbs will also understand ( light up now) have simplified it completely ? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019

My lawyer Rizwan who happens to be like a brother to Zareena Wahab gave this to me, this is how he talks to Pancholi, this is their equation, there is no chance of threatening when two individual talk like this (Aditya calling Rizwan )... ? pic.twitter.com/kg1DxGqzvg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 17, 2019