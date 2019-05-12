Richa Chadha has never shied away from voicing her opinions out loud be it on social issues or things within the entertainment industry. And needless to she often finds herself at the receiving end of trolls and when she recently spoke about Kangana Ranaut's war of words against Bollywood stars on public platform, it was no exception. This time around, the criticism came at the hands of Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel who has now blasted her for having a say on the matter and even went on to call her a jobless actor and a movie mafia ass licker.

Kangana's open fight with Bollywood stars and slamming them on a public platform rather than having a one-on-one discussion about her problems is known to everyone. Talking about Kangana's infamous verbal fight, Richa, who has come a long way in the industry as an outsider, said that she would prefer addressing her issues to the concerned person directly rather than blasting them in front of the media.

"If I have a problem with someone, I wouldn't have a war of words with them on a public platform. This is because I don't want to say it. Not because I lack the courage. I have the courage and I want to say it sometimes, but I'd say it on-on-one," Richa Chadha said in her statement when she recently appeared on a chat show with comedian and YouTuber Mallika Dua.

Richa's statement didn't go down well with Rangoli who then went on to rant against the Fukrey actress, in a series of tweets, for having an opinion. Take a look.

"I hear a lot of people like ⁦@RichaChadha⁩ comment about Kangana's outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous? ....

Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition's counter attacks and bring about the much needed change?....

Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her...

giving her gyan that even though they can but they don't indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would .. So please take a seat...

Also my sincere advice to all lovely young women out there who r aspiring Kangana Ranauts pls build yourself first then choose ur battles, many heros have fallen,Kangana survived cos she prepared for today many years ago. Struggle, strategy & collective well being is the matra. (sic)."

When International Business Times India tried to get in touch with Richa over the matter, the actress remained unavailable for a comment.