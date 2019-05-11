Mother's Day is around the corner, it will be celebrated in India on Sunday (May 12). Many people pour their heart out showcasing the love for their mother. Bollywood celebrities are no exception. Here are a few who spoke and they shared their thoughts for their mothers and the most valuable lesson they have learnt from them.

Richa Chadha

My mother taught me the importance of being truthful and kind. She's got amazing resilience and an undying faith in providence, she's so optimistic. She's also the most well-read person I know. I guess I have taken a little bit of everything from her.

Ali Fazal

I learnt how to budget within our means. She taught me to survive in a world with and in a world without. I've never known a person like my mother. Resilient and headstrong to a point where she live out a lifetime for love and honour and pride than kneel before the turbulence of time. She's given me everything Ii have today. And all mine is hers now.

Shweta Tripathi

My interest in design started because of my mother. In music, dance, and everything creative. She taught me to see the world in a different light. I was always encouraged to do and follow what makes me happy as long as I was learning and growing. She retired as a teacher and post retirement, she has started learning how to paint. And everytime she sends me her new painting, I feel so happy.

Pankaj Tripathi

One thing that i have learnt from mother that helped me to shape up my personality is there is no option to truthfulness, honesty and hard work. Secondly she taught me to not leave a single grain of food in your plate, do not waste food eat completely whatever is served to you. Even at this stage of my life i am still following her lessons and will keep doing so. I only believe in sincerity, honesty and hard work. The reason for not leaving single grain on plate was we are family of farmers. We know the hard work and efforts it goes to grow a single rice grain and bringing the same grain from field to home. We know the importance and value of food grain being a farmer. This is one of the reasons she taught us the value of food and not wasting it.

Sumeet Vyas

That no matter how grave the problem is, after a good meal, I can resolve it.