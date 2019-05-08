In the wake of Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya and Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 being released on the same date of July 26, Rangoli Chandel has lashed out at the actor and accused his PR team of attacking the actress on social media.

It all started after Mental Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor made a tweet condemning "ugly underground tweets", and said that the decision to postpone the release of the film was taken by her and not by anyone else.

"The ugly underground tweets have begun. I've promised to keep it clean and have assurances from my actors on the same. I hope personal assaults on them stop, because it's my decision & Not theirs [sic]," she tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel lambasted Hrithik Roshan and accused him of using PR to malign the actress' image. "What to expect from a man who always prefers to attack your back rather then meeting you in the battle field, jitna tu aur tera PR Kangana ko giraega utna he woh teri maregi.... so far it wasn't her concern magar ab tu dekh... Jadoo [sic]," she first tweeted.

In her next tweet, she tagged Hrithik and again attacked him while clarifying that the release date was decided by the production house and not by Kangana. "Balaji kya Kangana Ranaut ka production house hai jo woh jab chahe film release kare... lekin pappu toh pappu hota hai... common sense hai he nahin.... ab tu dekh beta, tera kya haal hoga @iHrithik [sic]," she wrote.

Rangoli did not stop there and went on to further abuse Hrithik and also threatened him for allegedly using his PR to spread "false" narrative.

"Kangana told Ekta Kapoor not to release MHK on 26th but Ekta said its is her prerogative as a producer to decide the relase date, then she had a meeting with her childhood friend Hrithik and they both took this call. just because he cant say anything to Ekta he will make Kangana a punching bag, Well!! U r mistaken..Agar tune ya tere lichad PR Prabhat ne Kangana pe ek bhi backhand ya underhand attacks kiye toh woh teri sari charbi nikal degi woh bhi ek chutki mein..sudhar ja @iHrithik [sic]," Kangana's sister concluded.

The entire controversy started after Mental Hai Kya, which was initially supposed to be released on June 21, was pushed to July 26, thereby causing a box office clash with Hrithik's Super 30. While it was being said that Kangana intentionally caused the clash, Ekta Kapoor in a statement clarified that it was her decision to push the date, and she did it after a thorough discussion with Hrithik.

Although Ekta apparently tried well to stop it from becoming a nasty clash, things already seem to be turning dirty.