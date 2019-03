Kangana Ranaut's fight with Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan is not a new thing anymore, but the actress is in no mood to let the bygones be bygones.

The Manikarnika actress recently again took jibes at Karan and Hirthik. While she said KJo needs a "dose of chyavanprash", Kangana targeted Hrithik in connection to the past controversy of their alleged affair.

"I don't feel left out. I really feel I stand out. When you talk about actresses, here's a three-time National Award-winning actress. The Mr Johars of the world try to present a list of people whose acting abilities are questionable. It's brain-feeding of another magnitude," she said at India Today Conclave when asked about Karan not mentioning her name in his list of top actresses at Koffee with Karan episode.

"There was a time when we liked bell-bottoms and neon shades that people wore in the 70s but when we look back, we find it funny. This is what is going to happen to these people. They are going to look like idiots," Kangana added.

Speaking about her infamous fight with Hrithik, the Queen actress said that it is "dumb" on his part to deny knowing her even after working with her in two films.

"At that point of time, you feel really intensely about it but later on, you do not have strong emotions. I still find it absurd. How can someone just denying knowing you after working with you in two films? I would definitely think it is dumb, even if I think about it 100 years later," the outspoken actress said.

Again attacking Karan, Kangana blasted him for allegedly calling her "jobless' on IIFA stage.

"Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage and said that I am jobless and I am looking for jobs from him or something like that. I mean, look at my talent and look at your movies. I mean, really? He really called me jobless on some platform? I think some people need a dose of chyavanprash," the actress said.

Kangana was recently seen in the movie Manikarnika that grossed over Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office. She will next be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya.