Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut have been at loggerheads ever since the Manikarnika actress called the Dharma Productions head the 'flag bearer of nepotism' when she appeared as a guest in Koffee With Karan. Since then, Karan Johar has been at the receiving end of criticism whenever he launches a star kid in Bollywood under his home production banner.

A lot has been said and written about the tussle between Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut in the media and the latter has never missed a chance to take a dig at KJo saying that he wouldn't cast her in her films.When Karan Johar was recently asked if he would ever want to bring Kangana on board in his upcoming movies, he said that if she is required for a film, he will definitely work with her. However, he further revealed that there has been no director or lead actor who has asked for her in a film and desired to work with her.

"I have no problem with her. Tomorrow, if I feel like she is really required for a film, I will work with her. The film I was directing didn't have any scope for her, in my opinion, and no director has come to me with the desire to cast her. I, therefore, have not cast her. No lead actor has asked for her. Just because we had personal differences doesn't mean we are not going to work together," Karan Johar told Huffington Post in an interview.

Talking about having differences with Anurag Kashyap and how they both still work with each other despite it, Karan Johar further said, "Anurag Kashyap and I had a huge problem but he still wrote dialogues for Kurbaan. I am a working filmmaker. I don't have problems or issues with anybody and I certainly don't take them to my workplace. If the film demands a Kangana, if a filmmaker wants her then why not? It's a commercial deal and there are no emotions involved in commerce."

On the other hand, the filmmaker is currently facing the wrath of netizens for saying that he killed Anushka Sharma's character Alizeh because she didn't reciprocate Ranbir Kapoor's character Ayan's feelings in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

When he was asked about if he would want to change anything about his past films, Karan Johar replied, "Actually I have a problem with all my films besides Ae Dil Hai Mushkil because that's a film I wanted to make even while knowing that the last act may get a polarised response. It's a film I wanted to make because it's personal and was cathartic for me. Ranbir (Kapoor) played me. I wanted to deal with the injury caused by a heartbreak."

He further added, "When I made this film, I felt that this should make Rs 100 crore. I wanted the film to make its money back, which it did and was declared a good film. Yes, the last track met with many polarised responses and rightfully so, but I was like she (Anushka Sharma's character Alizeh who doesn't reciprocate Ayan's feelings) didn't love him, she has to die.

I wrote this character.

He loved her so crazily. She could've loved him back, why couldn't she? So she got cancer and she died."