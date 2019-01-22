Amid the ongoing MeToo Movement in India, Kangana Ranaut has opened up about her harrowing experience reminiscing the time when she got pinched on her butt in the middle of a group and how that person kept looking at her in the eye as if telling her 'what are you going to do now?'

"I was pinched on my butt in the middle of a group and that person was right there, looking at me. It was not even sexual, it was like 'I did exactly what I was not supposed to do'. And looking me in the eye like 'what are you going to do now?' So, what do you expect? I think somewhere we should tell the girls that there are a few rules. Don't say 'maybe,' when you want to say 'no', it's important. Your safety doesn't mean you can do Taekwondo and karate. It also means you go to someone who can save you; it may be a teacher, an uncle you trust, a friend, or the Mumbai Police, or go to the media, find a journalist and expose them. So, to tell them this and then get severely trolled for it, is horrible," Kangana recalled in an interview with DNA.

Stressing on why one should look after their own safety rather than expecting someone else to save them, Kangana said, "Expecting another person to make sure that I am safe is not the right attitude. If I had thought like that at 16, God knows where I would be, maybe I wouldn't have been alive. How can you expect another person to rescue you or be responsible for your safety? You don't understand the dynamics of crime."

She added, "A criminal mostly knows he is committing a crime. Even the richest people shop lift, they know it, yet they do it for the thrill of it. When you set the rules and make a person aware of the fact that this is violating another person's fundamental right, if that person is a criminal, he wants to do that very thing. If initially it was a sexual urge, it's become a mental urge and he wants to corner the young girl in the dark on the street."

Earlier, Kangana had said that though she didn't fall prey to sexual harassment at workplace, she did get harassed mentally by her co-workers on film sets.