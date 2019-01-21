It looks like Kangana Ranaut will never stop poking and taking potshots at Hrithik Roshan. Once again, the Manikarnika actress has took a sly at Hrithik Roshan when she was recently asked about the uncanny similarity between Manikarnika and Mohenjo Daro dialogues.

In Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi trailer, Kangana Ranaut can be seen mouthing a dialogue which says, "Jhansi aap bhi chahte hai aur mein bhi, fark sirf itna hai, aapko raj karna hai, aur mujhe apno ki seva." The particular dialogue, however, had set the tongues wagging on social media as people were quick to notice the similarities with Hrithik Roshan's dialogue in Mohenjo Daro which says, "Antar hai Maham, tu Mohenjo Daro pe raaj karna chahta hai aur main seva."

When Kangana was recently asked about the similarity between Manikarnika and Mohenjo Daro dialogue, the actress took no time in to trash the observation by replied with a counter question, "who saw that film (Mohenjo Daro)?"

In the past too, Kangana didn't let a single chance to insult Hrithik during her film promotions. Be it Simran or Manikarnika, it looks like Kangana doesn't want to get over her bitter past rather than moving on in life.

Meanwhile, Kangana has currently locked horns with the members of the fringe outfit Karni Sena who have threatened to make it difficult for the actress to stay in Maharashtra over the wrong depiction of events of Rani Lakshmi Bai in Manikarnika.

It all started after Karni Sena raised objection at the release of Manikarnika, claiming that the movie portrays the queen of Jhansi in a wrong manner. In response to this, Kangana had denied the allegations, and went ahead to threaten the members of the organization saying that if they continue to harass her, she will destroy them as she too is a Rajput.

Manikarnika is all set to release in theatres on January 25 and will lock horns with Thackerat biopic starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the box office.