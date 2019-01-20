Things are getting nastier between Kangana Ranaut and Karni Sena with regard to release of her movie Manikarnika. After the actress threatened to "destroy" members of the outfit, Karni Sena leaders have now threatened to burn her film sets and make it difficult for her to stay in Maharashtra.

President of Maharashtra Karni Sena, Ajay Singh has warned that if Kangana continues to threaten members of the outfit, she will have to face consequences.

"If she continues to threaten the members of our outfit, we will not let her walk freely in Maharashtra and will burn her film sets," DNA quoted him as saying.

A few days ago, Karni Sena national head threatened to damage public property and create chaos if the movie Manikarnika is released without their approval.

"Time and again, we have seen that filmmakers try to take liberties by showing certain scenes with the purpose of adding titillation. We won't tolerate such nonsense. We had raised concerns in February last year. Despite the Supreme Court judgement, we didn't allow Padmaavat to release in many states. Manikarnika will face the same consequence. We have requested the producers to show us the film before its release. If they release it without showing to us, we will damage property and won't be liable for it," he told Mid-Day.

It all started after Karni Sena raised objection at the release of Manikarnika, claiming that the movie portrays the queen of Jhansi in a wrong manner.

In response to this, Kangana had denied the allegations, and went ahead to threaten the members of the organization.

"Four historians have certified Manikarnika. We have got censor certificate as well. Karni Sena has been conveyed this but they are continuing to harass me. If they don't stop then they should know I am also a Rajput and I will destroy each one of them," the actress had said.

Well, it looks like the makers of Manikarnika might have to go through the same plight that the makers of Padmaavat had to.