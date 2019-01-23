Ever since Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul got mired into a controversy for their objectionable statements made on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar has remained tight lipped on the entire issue. The filmmaker has finally opened up about the controversy and said that he has had many sleepless nights wondering how he can undo the damage.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights just wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control," Karan Johar told ET Now.

Post Pandya and KL Rahul's suspension, Karan Johar got brutally trolled for luring Pandya and Rahul to open up about their sexual preferences and airing it on national television for garnering TRP for his chat show. And asked a pertinent question, "Isn't Karan Johar a perpetrator as well? Why just target Hardik and KL Rahul?"

Though Karan Johar said that he asks such questions to everyone including actresses like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan, he doesn't have control over what answers his guests would be shooting at it.

"I have to say and I don't defend myself when I say this. I have to say that the questions that I asked the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. Deepika (Padukone) and Alia (Bhatt) were on the show, I asked them those questions. I have no control about the answers that come my way," Karan Johar said.

KJo further said that he won't do such things just for the sake of garnering TRPs for his show and apologised for everything that had transpired on the show.

"I am just saying is that I think that perhaps things were said that may have crossed boundaries and I apologise because it was my platform from where it happened. I feel the boys have faced the price for it already," he said.