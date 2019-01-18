It seems it's not just Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul who have been facing the wrath ever since their controversial appearance on Koffee with Karan. Two weeks after the entire fiasco, Karan Johar's show has also come under the limelight and is in jeopardy.

Koffee with Karan, which is in its sixth season, has a reputation for making controversial headlines and waging many Bollywood wars. However, this time, the soup has indeed got too messy for anyone to digest. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's candour and candidness on the show, which seemed nothing less than sexist and racist boasting, has come under some serious scanner.

While the cricketers have been banned from India-Australia ODI series, many popular brands have pulled away their endorsements from the two. Not just that, BCCI is also planning a stringent action against the two. Despite their unconditional apology, things don't seem to be calming down anytime soon for the two. Amidst all this, Hardik Pandya's father's statement that he was only looking to entertain the audience has receoived massive backlash from all corners.

And the latest piece of news might actually leave you shocked. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, owing to the bad publicity and controversies the show has generated and been generating over the years, this might be the last season of the show. Yes, you read it right.

Sources have said that the makers have been discussing intensely whether the show should be axed permanently for good, says the report. If that happens, not only would this be a big setback for Karan Johar and the channel associated but would also set out a strong example for other shows to follow.