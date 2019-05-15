Kangana Ranaut and Aditya Pancholi have got into a legal battle as the duo has come up with serious allegations against each other. After Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel had filed a police complaint against Pancholi, accusing him of physical exploitation and abuse, the latter has filed a counter complaint charging the actress' lawyer of threatening to frame him in a false rape case.

Kangana and Pancholi's fight is not a new one, as the actress had earlier accused him of sexually exploiting her during her struggling days. The controversy has yet again come alive as fresh complaints have been filed from both parties.

According to reports, Rangoli had filed a complaint last month charging the senior actor of exploiting and abusing Kangana a decade ago. In response, Pancholi filed a complaint accusing her lawyer of threatening to frame him in a rape case.

"I have already filed a defamation case against the actor, which is sub-judice. Following the defamation case, her lawyer, on January 6 this year, threatened to file a rape case against me if I didn't withdraw the defamation case against his client. Thankfully, I have recorded the 18-minute meeting with him. The video in the form of evidence has been submitted to the court and to the police as well," Pancholi told Mid-Day.

"After receiving the complaint, we have approached the actor to record her statement so we can ascertain the nature of alleged exploitation and file the FIR under appropriate sections. The incident happened 13 years ago we have to gather a lot of evidence to register an FIR. In her application, the complainant has also alleged that Pancholi's wife was aware of this," the publication quoted a police officer as saying.

Kangana and Pancholi were reportedly having an affair in the actress' early days in the industry. It was also said that the liaison had turned dirty as Pancholi was already married with two kids. But the controversy had gotten murkier after Kangana had accused him of physically abusing her and locking her inside a house during that period.