Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai posted a story on Instagram, mocking Hina Khan's Cannes debut. This did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who slammed him for his post.

Pillai posted a story on Instagram, in which he shared a picture of Hina posing at Cannes 2019 red carpet, and captioned it, "Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya?"

This act of the magazine editor irked Rangoli, who lambasted him for mocking Hina. According to Kangana's sister, Pillai chose to insult the actress as she is an "outsider", who managed to make it to the Cannes on the basis of her hard work.

"Look at him, an actor has gone to a film festival purely cos of her hardwork to present her film and here @jiteshpillaai Moushi ji humiliating her that too openly just cause she is an outsider, this is movie mafia and that's why Kangana has pledged to destroy them," she tweeted.

Rangoli's tweet received a lot of support from people, who again shamed Pillai for his words. However, there are a few who supported him saying that Hina has not yet done any big work in the film industry to be worthy for Cannes.

Rangoli and Kangana have been very vocal about the culture of nepotism in the industry. They have lately attacked a lot of biggies from the world of Bollywood, for allegedly supporting only the star kids, and pushing away other talented actors who have no godfather.

Meanwhile, Cannes 2019 will witness the presence of other big Bollywood actresses too. Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are supposed to walk the red carpet on May 16-17, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor may soon join them.