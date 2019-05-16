Television actress Hina Khan dazzled like a diamond as she made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 on Wednesday, May 15. Donning a grey shimmery gown with a plunging neckline and a gathered train, Hina walked the red carpet wearing a bright smiled and waving at the photographers.

The actor is at Cannes for the screening of her short film, Lines, which is based on the Kargil War. She attended the screening of sci-fi drama Bacurau on Wednesday.

The gorgeous actress, who made her TV debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, picked out her favourite moment from her Cannes debut and posted it on her social media page with a caption that read: "The picture is just not "a" picture."

As soon as Hina made her Cannes debut, Twitter burst out in praise. A user wrote, "HINA KHAN slayed omg wow" while another user said, "Okay so i could just get these Glimpses of #HinaKhan for you exclusively at #Cannes2019 She was looking like a Diva."

Just like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will also attend the Cannes Film Festival 2019.

On Sunday, Hina shot for her last episode of the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the role of Komolika. Her co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee among others had organised a mini farewell on the sets and wished her luck for future ventures. A few of the clicks were shared on Instagram.

Before the big Cannes event, Hina also shot for an upcoming video song by Arijit Singh in Delhi. She is paired alongside her best friend and actor Priyank Sharma in the video.